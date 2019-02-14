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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 2/14/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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19 views • February 14, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
ESTABLISHMENT MEDIA PUNDITS PANIC OVER TRUMP SURGING POLL NUMBERS
"A DISGRACE TO THE COUNTRY AND FBI" - TRUMP SLAMS MCCABE AFTER ADMISSION DOJ, FBI DISCUSSED USING 25TH AMENDMENT TO REMOVE TRUMP
BBC PRODUCER: FOOTAGE OF ALLEGED GAS ATTACK VICTIMS IN SYRIA STAGED
Guests:
Peter Schiff
Gabe Hoffman
4th Hour:
Matt Bracken
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
ESTABLISHMENT MEDIA PUNDITS PANIC OVER TRUMP SURGING POLL NUMBERS
"A DISGRACE TO THE COUNTRY AND FBI" - TRUMP SLAMS MCCABE AFTER ADMISSION DOJ, FBI DISCUSSED USING 25TH AMENDMENT TO REMOVE TRUMP
BBC PRODUCER: FOOTAGE OF ALLEGED GAS ATTACK VICTIMS IN SYRIA STAGED
Guests:
Peter Schiff
Gabe Hoffman
4th Hour:
Matt Bracken
Keywords
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