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McCabe Repeats Deep State Lie Russia Elected Trump
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121 views • February 14, 2019
Andrew McCabe revealed in a 60 Minutes interview that the DOJ discussed using the 25th amendment to remove President Trump. Alex exposes the deep state as an anti-american controlling class.
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