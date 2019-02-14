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Ripping Babies From Parents: Not At Border But At Birth
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295 views • February 14, 2019
While Americans have rightly mourned the passage of New York’s brutal abortion law allowing for the killing of pre-born babies up to full term, there are actually seven other states that similarly have no “gestational limits” on abortion.
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