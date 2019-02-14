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McConnell: Trump Set To Declare National Emergency
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237 views • February 14, 2019
Alex Jones breaks the news with Matt Bracken: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claims President Trump is set to sign a bill that will prevent a government shutdown while simultaneously declaring a national emergency to address the much-needed border wall.
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