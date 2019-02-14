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Full Show- One Year Later After Parkland Mass Shooting
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136 views • February 14, 2019
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is not only a potential 2020 presidential candidate; he’s a vegan who says the world “can’t sustain” people eating meat. Alaska, Colorado, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont along with Washington, D.C. all allow women to kill their pre-born babies at any time up to full term. David reacts to the one year after the Parkland Shooting.. Eric Peters joins to discuss how electric vehicles react to the cold weather.
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