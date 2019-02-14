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Passenger Tasered 11 Times Over Turn Signal
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25 views • February 14, 2019
Armed government workers followed a car into a parking lot – over an alleged turn signal violation – and almost immediately escalate the traffic stop into a violent “takedown” that ends with the front seat passenger being Tasered 11 times.
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