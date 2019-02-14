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Revelation Chapter 2 and 3a Bible Study
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5 views • February 14, 2019
Why does our Messiah speak to us in the book of Revelation with allusions to things instead of just plainly telling us who, and what these things are? Why is the message veiled? Is God concerned with the body or the Spirit of a person? What does the book of Revelation teach about "once saved always saved"? Where is the throne of Satan really?
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Holy Impact Ministries.com
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