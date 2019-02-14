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Deep State Targeting Trump Because He Didn’t Take Money From Russia
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579 views • February 14, 2019
The Russia Investigation is unraveling as a hoax initiated by the deep state. Alex reveals insiders have told him that one reason Trump is being targeted by the deep state is because Trump has not taken money from Russian deals such as in the "Uranium One" scandal.
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