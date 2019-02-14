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Should you sell product wholesale or retail?
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2 views • February 14, 2019
If you sell product fast by increasing quantity there will be less profit from bottom line. If you use standard quantity product might not sell as fast, but the profit margin will be far greater. Is selling product fast worth the trade off for profit?
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