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Virginia Blackface Democrats
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205 views • February 14, 2019
Here it is in the State of Virginia we have the Governor, Lt. Governor, & Attorney General all accused of things the left is constantly accusing the right of without any evidence. They want us to believe everything the right is accused of without evidence. Remember the Kavanaugh hearing?
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