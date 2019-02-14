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Calif Gov Calls Himself "FAKE NEWS" after TRUMP demands 3.5 billion back
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12 views • February 14, 2019
Calif Gov Calls Himself "FAKE NEWS" after TRUMP demonads 3.5 billion
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/epic-president-trump-demands-california-return-3-5-billion-to-us-govt-for-bullet-train-they-just-cancelled/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/california-to-pull-plug-on-billion-dollar-bullet-train-cites-ballooning-costs
https://apnews.com/bfb5d18dd16a417eb1bdc87b8c786270
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/02/epic-president-trump-demands-california-return-3-5-billion-to-us-govt-for-bullet-train-they-just-cancelled/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/california-to-pull-plug-on-billion-dollar-bullet-train-cites-ballooning-costs
https://apnews.com/bfb5d18dd16a417eb1bdc87b8c786270
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