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El grano del sistema #231 - Fase final, comienzo de la tragedia
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CRONOLOGÍA DEL PLAN PARA TERMINAR CON LA ARGENTINA.
FUGA DE CAPITALES Y TRAICIONES, UN CLÁSICO ARGENTINO.
EL SISTEMA SE MUEVE SIEMPRE IGUAL, NO APRENDEMOS MAS.
MACRI, NEFASTOR Y LA OBRA PÚBLICA.
SIGUE EL CONFLICTO MAPUCHE ANTE LA INDIFERENCIA OFICIAL.
LA LOCURA DE UNA GUERRA EN LATINOAMÉRICA.
LAS NUEVAS VACUNAS QUE MODIFICAN EL ADN.
SAQUEOS O GIMNASIA REVOLUCIONARIA?
GATOPARDISMO PARA PROVOCAR UN BAÑO DE SANGRE?
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooVLKRCIgvA
FUGA DE CAPITALES Y TRAICIONES, UN CLÁSICO ARGENTINO.
EL SISTEMA SE MUEVE SIEMPRE IGUAL, NO APRENDEMOS MAS.
MACRI, NEFASTOR Y LA OBRA PÚBLICA.
SIGUE EL CONFLICTO MAPUCHE ANTE LA INDIFERENCIA OFICIAL.
LA LOCURA DE UNA GUERRA EN LATINOAMÉRICA.
LAS NUEVAS VACUNAS QUE MODIFICAN EL ADN.
SAQUEOS O GIMNASIA REVOLUCIONARIA?
GATOPARDISMO PARA PROVOCAR UN BAÑO DE SANGRE?
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooVLKRCIgvA
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