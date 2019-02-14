© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelation Chapter 1b Bible Study
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • February 14, 2019
What chapter of Daniel is John alluding to in Rev. 1:7? Who is "the Ancient One"? Who is the Alpha and the Omega in Rev. 1:8? Who did our Messiah teach us to pray to? Who was John writing the book of Revelation to exactly?
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE "7th Day Sabbath" broadcast with Pastor Scott Velain!
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
https://tinyurl.com/yctgz2th
Holy Impact Ministries.com
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE "7th Day Sabbath" broadcast with Pastor Scott Velain!
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
https://tinyurl.com/yctgz2th
Holy Impact Ministries.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.