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CLONES, ROBOTOIDS AND NON HUMAN ENTITIES
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229 views • February 14, 2019
CLONES, DEMONS, SPIRITS, DEVILS, SYNTHETICS, ALL OF THIS "FICTION" IS REALLY FACT. PLEASE REMEMBER, THE ILLUMINATI USES THE MAIN STREAM MEDIA TO LIE TO YOU, WHILE THEY USE THE MOVIES TO TELL YOU THE TRUTH. SO WHEN ALL THIS SO CALLED FICTION STARTS TO MANIFEST, AND YOU TELL SOMEONE ABOUT IT, THEY WILL TELL YOU "THAT'S NOT TRUE I SEEN THAT IN THE
MOVIES".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97fLAYqrlXs
MOVIES".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97fLAYqrlXs
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