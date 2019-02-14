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El grano del sistema #232 G20, falsa bandera en puerta?
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VENEZUELA Y MEXICO, LABORATORIOS DEL SISTEMA.
BRASIL Y EL ATENTADO DE BOLSONARO; FALSA BANDERA?
VACA MUERTA, VERGONZOSOS SUBSIDIOS A EMPRESAS.
VERGONZANTE DIETA DE LOS DIPUTADOS.
PAPELONES DE LA DECADENCIA
PARAGUAY Y EMBAJADA DE ISRAEL, LA APRETADA.
VIDEOS HAARP PROVOCANDO CATÁSTROFES.
HURACÁN FEMINISTA Y AMENAZAS.
GRIETA EN ARGENTINA.
G20 E INVASIÓN MILITAR NORTEAMERICANA, TODO LISTO PARA FALSA BANDERA?
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1oits-5Cm4
BRASIL Y EL ATENTADO DE BOLSONARO; FALSA BANDERA?
VACA MUERTA, VERGONZOSOS SUBSIDIOS A EMPRESAS.
VERGONZANTE DIETA DE LOS DIPUTADOS.
PAPELONES DE LA DECADENCIA
PARAGUAY Y EMBAJADA DE ISRAEL, LA APRETADA.
VIDEOS HAARP PROVOCANDO CATÁSTROFES.
HURACÁN FEMINISTA Y AMENAZAS.
GRIETA EN ARGENTINA.
G20 E INVASIÓN MILITAR NORTEAMERICANA, TODO LISTO PARA FALSA BANDERA?
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1oits-5Cm4
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