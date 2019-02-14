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El grano del sistema #233 - Dolarización, el manotazo de ahogado
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0 view • February 14, 2019
GENTE ESTA EN LA CALLE; LO ENTENDEMOS TODOS?
DOLARIZACIÓN, MANOTAZO DE AHOGADO.
FRACASO DE MACRI Y VENGANZA QUE SE VIENE.
COMO NOS VEN AFUERA, COMO NOS ENGAÑAN AQUÍ.
DE LA SOTA. CLASE DIRIGENTE DESPIDE A GRAN CORRUPTO.
MOVIMIENTOS CURIOSOS PLAN ANDINIA.
LA VERDAD EN ELECCIÓN NUEVO PRESIDENTE SUPREMA CORTE.
GUERRA DE LAS GALAXIAS ES REALIDAD?
EL MUNDO A UN PASO TERCERA GUERRA MUNDIAL.
SAQUEO RIQUEZAS LATINOAMÉRICA.
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4jRswQoXOY
DOLARIZACIÓN, MANOTAZO DE AHOGADO.
FRACASO DE MACRI Y VENGANZA QUE SE VIENE.
COMO NOS VEN AFUERA, COMO NOS ENGAÑAN AQUÍ.
DE LA SOTA. CLASE DIRIGENTE DESPIDE A GRAN CORRUPTO.
MOVIMIENTOS CURIOSOS PLAN ANDINIA.
LA VERDAD EN ELECCIÓN NUEVO PRESIDENTE SUPREMA CORTE.
GUERRA DE LAS GALAXIAS ES REALIDAD?
EL MUNDO A UN PASO TERCERA GUERRA MUNDIAL.
SAQUEO RIQUEZAS LATINOAMÉRICA.
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4jRswQoXOY
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