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El grano del sistema #234 - Macri: quiero el 1% de tu patrimonio, y en negro
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3 views • February 14, 2019
ALTERNANCIA DERECHA-IZQUIERDA ARGENTINA.
DENUNCIA EXPLOSIVOS INSTITUCIONES PÚBLICAS.
CORRUPCIÓN CAMBIEMOS, FINANCIACIÓN CAMPAÑAS.
AJUSTE AL PUEBLO; A AMIGOS, NO.
TRATADO BUCARELLI MÉXICO, GOBIERNOS CIPAYOS A ESPALDAS PUEBLO.
ELSA BRUZZONE CONVENIOS DEFENSA ESTADOS UNIDOS.
GOBIERNO CHINA GRAN HERMANO.
CHINA COMPRA ZAMBIA?
IDEOLOGÍA GÉNERO RIDÍCULO.
DOLARIZACIÓN EXPERIENCIA ARGENTINA ´90.
INDUSTRIA DESTRUYENDO ESTE GOBIERNO.
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZkSmO304_8
DENUNCIA EXPLOSIVOS INSTITUCIONES PÚBLICAS.
CORRUPCIÓN CAMBIEMOS, FINANCIACIÓN CAMPAÑAS.
AJUSTE AL PUEBLO; A AMIGOS, NO.
TRATADO BUCARELLI MÉXICO, GOBIERNOS CIPAYOS A ESPALDAS PUEBLO.
ELSA BRUZZONE CONVENIOS DEFENSA ESTADOS UNIDOS.
GOBIERNO CHINA GRAN HERMANO.
CHINA COMPRA ZAMBIA?
IDEOLOGÍA GÉNERO RIDÍCULO.
DOLARIZACIÓN EXPERIENCIA ARGENTINA ´90.
INDUSTRIA DESTRUYENDO ESTE GOBIERNO.
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZkSmO304_8
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