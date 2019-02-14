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Former FDA Doc: You Need to Know THIS About Vaccines | Jay Nielsen MD
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51 views • February 14, 2019
Contagion? Childhood epidemics? Autism? Over-vaccination? Mercury?
If you are concerned for the health & safety of your family, you're aware of serious disease risks, but how safe are the vaccines themselves?
Former FDA vaccine researcher Jay Nielsen MD tackles tough questions on both the virtues and dangers of vaccines, so you can decide the right actions for you & your family.
This may well be the most balanced and informed discussion you've ever heard on this vital topic!
If you are concerned for the health & safety of your family, you're aware of serious disease risks, but how safe are the vaccines themselves?
Former FDA vaccine researcher Jay Nielsen MD tackles tough questions on both the virtues and dangers of vaccines, so you can decide the right actions for you & your family.
This may well be the most balanced and informed discussion you've ever heard on this vital topic!
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