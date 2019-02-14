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It's Not Detox. We're Being Poisoned. | Jay Nielsen MD
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86 views • February 14, 2019
Our bodies are under continual assault. From Big Agra feeding us a chemically-laced and GMO food supply, Big Pharma pumping us with toxic drugs, leaching of neurotoxins from our dental work, mercury in our vaccines, and hormone disruptors in our water, in our packaged food, and in our homes - we are battling known hazards 24x7.
Former FDA researcher Dr. Jay Nielsen MD, exposes the threats we are up against, & gives the medical prognosis we face unless we make a change...
Former FDA researcher Dr. Jay Nielsen MD, exposes the threats we are up against, & gives the medical prognosis we face unless we make a change...
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