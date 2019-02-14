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Edible Review: The Chocowana Bar
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7 views • February 14, 2019
The Chocowana Bar is a chocolate bar infused with cannabis flower that has been ground into a fine powder. The company that produces this bar is called Oregon Original and is located in Southern Oregon. Oregon Original uses the process of decarboxylation to activate the THC within The Chocowana Bar so the user can experience the physcoactive affects of the THC. This bar only uses grade A or higher (example grade AAA) cannabis...
Website:
http://www.gentlemenstoners.com
Website:
http://www.gentlemenstoners.com
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