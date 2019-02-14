© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Strain Review: Candyland
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • February 14, 2019
Candyland is a strain that takes its name from its estetics rather than fragrance or taste. When the bud is flipped upside down the techies resemble a chandalier. Candyland is a sativa dominant hybrid and is a cross between Grandaddy Purple and Platinum Cookies. As a sativa the effects are mood changing and offer a positive enlightened mood. Candyland is best suited for day time use for its slight increase in energy effect. Users...
Full Review:
https://www.gentlemenstoners.com
Full Review:
https://www.gentlemenstoners.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.