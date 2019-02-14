No Account Folk

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17 views • February 14, 2019
02/13/19-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Hearkening Back to the Dawn of Our Country (to the Plymouth Plantation) Where the Wisdom of "Don't Work, Don't Eat" Was Rediscovered, We See the Setup for a Slick Segue from Paying the Unemployed to the Green Deal and on to a Horizon for a One World Government in [They're Aiming For] Eleven Short Years. (Keep Looking Up!) Bible: 2 Thessalonians 3:10
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Hearkening Back to the Dawn of Our Country (to the Plymouth Plantation) Where the Wisdom of "Don't Work, Don't Eat" Was Rediscovered, We See the Setup for a Slick Segue from Paying the Unemployed to the Green Deal and on to a Horizon for a One World Government in [They're Aiming For] Eleven Short Years. (Keep Looking Up!) Bible: 2 Thessalonians 3:10
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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