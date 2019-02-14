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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 2-13-19: Leo Zagami, Stewart Rhodes, Mike Adams
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49 views • February 14, 2019
President Trump has launched funding for a wall stretching six miles at an “important location” in Texas. Also, entire areas in France are reportedly completely outside the control of police and are being run by Arab gangs who have imposed de facto Sharia law. A local author is stating “we aren’t France any longer.” Joining today’s show is Vatican insider Leo Zagami breaking down globalist intrigue and other geopolitical happenings.
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