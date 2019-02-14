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Pidgin Is 1984 Newspeak
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25 views • February 14, 2019
Encouraging people to learn new languages and cultures expands our knowledge and appreciation for the vast world in which we live. Dumbing down the world's numerous dialects into a limited simple set of phrases incabable of any of the depth possible by any official language, is a regression.
https://www.infowars.com/the-emergence-of-orwellian-newspeak-and-the-death-of-free-speech/
https://www.infowars.com/orwells-newspeak-is-coming-to-a-campus-near-you/
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin
https://www.infowars.com/the-emergence-of-orwellian-newspeak-and-the-death-of-free-speech/
https://www.infowars.com/orwells-newspeak-is-coming-to-a-campus-near-you/
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin
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