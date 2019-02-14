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It's Time To Remind Washington Who They Work For
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11 views • February 14, 2019
So-called 'representatives' in Washington seem to have forgotten who they are working for. The people need to flex their power over the people that are supposed to be their voice in government.
https://www.infowars.com/why-politics-divides-people/
https://www.infowars.com/transcript-president-trump-demands-border-wall-in-first-oval-office-address/
https://www.infowars.com/why-politics-divides-people/
https://www.infowars.com/transcript-president-trump-demands-border-wall-in-first-oval-office-address/
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