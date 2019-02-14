© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Families Caught At Border Are Suing For Millions In Emotional Damage
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • February 14, 2019
Despite bi-partisan support in the past for stronger border enforcement, Trump Derangement Syndrome has caused irrational opposition to just about every attempt to American progress and security.
https://www.infowars.com/this-video-proves-the-border-is-in-massive-crisis-and-trump-must-act/
https://www.infowars.com/judge-bars-separation-of-migrants-from-children-orders-families-reunited/
https://www.infowars.com/flashback-obama-separated-migrant-families-by-thousands-of-miles/
https://www.infowars.com/this-video-proves-the-border-is-in-massive-crisis-and-trump-must-act/
https://www.infowars.com/judge-bars-separation-of-migrants-from-children-orders-families-reunited/
https://www.infowars.com/flashback-obama-separated-migrant-families-by-thousands-of-miles/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.