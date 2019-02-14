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The Russia Probe Is Treason, Ending It Is Not Enough
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11 views • February 14, 2019
Democratic leadership have broken the law and violated President Trump's constitutional rights by using the justice system as their personal exploration vehicle searching for crimes that Trump has yet to be charged with in order to 'get him out of office' by any means necessary.
https://www.infowars.com/mueller-a-journey-to-the-dark-side/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/senate-has-uncovered-no-direct-evidence-conspiracy-between-trump-campaign-n970536
https://www.infowars.com/mueller-a-journey-to-the-dark-side/
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/senate-has-uncovered-no-direct-evidence-conspiracy-between-trump-campaign-n970536
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