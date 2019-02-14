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The Satanic Takeover of the Vatican & the World-Leo Zagami, Author, Researcher, Authority
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70 views • February 14, 2019
Excerpt from Alex Jones Infowars 2-13-19, Alex Jones interviews Leo Zagami in a bombshell disclosure revelation that the evil forces on the Earth is unfurling from the Vatican which has been infiltrated and is now controlled by Satanic forces. It is critical for everyone NOT in that cult to watch this video and become informed. The consequences are dire.
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