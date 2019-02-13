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Fatigue? Your Doc May Be Missing the True Cause | Jay Nielsen MD
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27 views • February 13, 2019
Are you or a loved one dealing with fatigue, trouble sleeping, cold body temperature, hair loss or dryness, brittle nails, constipation, dry skin, enlarged thyroid, high cholesterol, irritability, sexual dysfunction, slow heart rate, or weight gain? The problem may be with your thyroid, which is not checked effectively by most doctors!
Former FDA researcher, Jay Nielsen MD, joins HealingYourself.Life to run down the essentials you need to know to regain your energy and health now!
Former FDA researcher, Jay Nielsen MD, joins HealingYourself.Life to run down the essentials you need to know to regain your energy and health now!
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