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Apple Now Dominated By Satanic Influence To Silence All That Is True
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893 views • February 13, 2019
Apple is threatening to ban Mike Adams' Natural News app unless he refrains from talking about the evils of satanism, abortion, vaccines, migrants carrying disease, Infowars, and censorship claiming that those topics will create "reactions of disgust". Mike Adams exposes Apple as a company that serves a nefarious agenda.
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