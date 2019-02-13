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Nullmetal Alchemist - Episode 7- One Chop Too Many
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4 views • February 13, 2019
Faulerro's abridged series that he refuses to reuploaded or continue. despite having no legal grounds on which to do so, companies claim copyright on abridged series all the time. and nullmetal was no exception. due to the fact that a version WITHOUT spanish subtitles was unavailable online for a long time, i feel it necessary to back it up on a site that claims to despise censorship.
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