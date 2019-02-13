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Green New Deal Is The Starvation Apocalypse Plan For America
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1793 views • February 13, 2019
The “green new deal” now being pushed by the left will have unprecedented consequences for the American food supply. Mike Adams breaks down the numbers on energy used to produce food in the U.S.
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