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Evil Rooster Comes Home
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3 views • February 13, 2019
Elliot Abrams has been associated with the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations). When someone from there is in a position of power you had a better wake and smell the shit. He also served under three presidents and was convicted of war crimes related to the Iran Contra disaster.
Links to information on Elliot Abrams.
https://www.cfr.org/americas/venezuela
Links to information on Elliot Abrams.
https://www.cfr.org/americas/venezuela
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