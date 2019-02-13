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((( WAKE UP ))) SCANDAL: Joe Rogan Just Said Black People Are Apes & Black Neighborhoods Are The Planet Of The Apes
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11 views • February 13, 2019
Alex Jones presents video footage of Joe Rogan talking on his podcast about his experience going to see one of "The Planet Of The Apes" movies. While telling his story, he refers to black people as apes and describes the neighborhood he saw the movie in as a planet of apes, displaying overt racism.
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