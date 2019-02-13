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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 2/13/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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24 views • February 13, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
NaturalNews.com
SOME TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
TRUMP EL PASO RALLY NUMBERS BLOW BETO RALLY NUMBERS OUT OF WATER
JON BOWNE REPORTS
Guests:
Leo Zagamir, Vatican insider
4th Hour:
Mike Adams, Health Ranger, NaturalNews.com
StoneDefenseFund.com
NaturalNews.com
SOME TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
TRUMP EL PASO RALLY NUMBERS BLOW BETO RALLY NUMBERS OUT OF WATER
JON BOWNE REPORTS
Guests:
Leo Zagamir, Vatican insider
4th Hour:
Mike Adams, Health Ranger, NaturalNews.com
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