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Full Show- No Collusion, El Chapo Convicted! Drug War Still Goes On!
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540 views • February 13, 2019
Senate has uncovered no direct evidence of conspiracy between Trump campaign and Russia, as MSM loses their mind. It’s not just the political difficulty, David Knight shows “renewable energy” needs non-renewable resources. El Chapo has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Ted Cruz proposed that we fund the border wall with his billions that he has stashed away. Chinese Censorship and Youtube announced no recommendations for “conspiracy theories” or “non medical recommendations”.
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