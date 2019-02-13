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If $14 Billion Comes From El Chapo, Mexico WILL Pay for the Wall
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239 views • February 13, 2019
U.S. prosecutors are seeking to seize billions of dollars in assets connected to convicted drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Tuesday that he believes the money should be used to build a border wall with Mexico.
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