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Frat Boy Harasses Conservative Woman Then Runs Away
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146 views • February 13, 2019
Earlier in the week, Kaitlin Bennett visited the University of Akron to interview students about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal. A frat boy named Brian Butterfield lied to Bennett about being a supporter so he could harass her while pretending to take a selfie, then proceeded to run away. Bennett called the fraternity, Phi Kappa Tau, to ask if they condone Butterfield's behavior, and they refused to give a comment over the phone.
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