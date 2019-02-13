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How to Awaken People to Flat Earth
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200 views • February 13, 2019
In this video Eric Dubay from the International Flat Earth Research Society and Luke from Flat Earth Consequences give their advice on how to effectively present other people the concept of Flat Earth without having them instantly cover their ears and stick their tongues out at you.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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