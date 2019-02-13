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$1 Trillion IRS Slush Fund - MEXICO can pay for THE WALL - SSN Fraud
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104 views • February 13, 2019
American Social Security numbers have been used to commit identity fraud. Over the last eight years the employers of these illegal workers submitted W2’s with stolen Social Security numbers that that have generated a fund that has reach over $1 trillion in tax and Social Security withholdings that legally can never be claimed. 82% of the theft of American citizens Social Security numbers are Mexican citizens illegally working in the United States.
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