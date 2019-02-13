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AF - The Lost Book of Revelation FOUND!
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118 views • February 13, 2019
The Bible is not just a Book of nice stories. It contains the Old COVENANT and the New COVENANT (contract/Testament), and is a map for your spiritual-journey of self-perfection. YOU have to BECOME Abraham, to begin the journey... (The Way home or face The Fire pg. 53)
(The Way home or face The Fire pg. 74)
http://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net/
http://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/
http://JAHTruth.net
http://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/201...
(The Way home or face The Fire pg. 74)
http://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net/
http://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/
http://JAHTruth.net
http://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/201...
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