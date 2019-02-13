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Is there a coming King of the South?
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86 views • February 13, 2019
Church of God leaders and the Catholic "church doctor" Jerome taught that Daniel 11:40 points to a future King of the South having a conflict with the King of the North. But some Roman Catholics and some from the old Global Church of God disagree. Some of the latter insist that Dan 11:40 was fulfilled in 1896 or 1935. Is that possible? Is there a prophesied deal in Dan 11 between the kings of the north and south? Biblically, will there be a King of the South to fulfill prophecies in Dan 11?
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