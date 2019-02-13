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Victoria BC Under State Of Emergency... Climate Emergency, That Is
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10 views • February 13, 2019
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Victoria BC under a state of climate emergency so says Ned Taylor, CRD Director, on local Marxist radio station, CFAX 1070. Ned Taylor, Lisa Helps, and Maja Tait will be submitting a motion to the CRD Environment Committee to declare a state of climate emergency in the region. Why?
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Victoria BC under a state of climate emergency so says Ned Taylor, CRD Director, on local Marxist radio station, CFAX 1070. Ned Taylor, Lisa Helps, and Maja Tait will be submitting a motion to the CRD Environment Committee to declare a state of climate emergency in the region. Why?
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