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The Social Credit Prison Industrial Complex with Jeffrey Matte
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33 views • February 13, 2019
This is a crazy presentation about the plan for the global social credit system, where it comes come from, and how Facebook and the other globalist social networks are working with the Vatican to bring in total digital slavery.
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