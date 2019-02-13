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Genita Mason of The Biosanctuary Demonstrates How To Do Rectal & Vaginal MMS Treatments
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269 views • February 13, 2019
Genita M. Mason, Medical Director of The Biosanctuary, demonstrates how to do rectal and vaginal Miracle Mineral Solution treatments at home using silicon tubing and a 60ml syringe. This is an excellent therapy for ridding the colon of harmful bacteria or vaginal yeast infections among many other conditions that can effectively be addressed using this simple procedure.
Ms. Mason uses a standard 60ml syringe in this video because it was all that was available at the time of shooting.
Ms. Mason uses a standard 60ml syringe in this video because it was all that was available at the time of shooting.
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