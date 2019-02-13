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SPACE NEWS WEEKLY, FEB 11-16, 2019
Emily Windsor, Truth OR Dogma
Emily Windsor, Truth OR Dogma
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ETs' EFFECT ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING & GENETIC ENGINEERING. EARTH’s IT Hierarchy, Akashik Recorders, have stepped into the fray due to Human Soul Trafficking & Genetic Chimera, Arms-Trafficking and Drug-Trafficking by Secret Space forces. Christos Founders at Orion Nebula and their ideological identities composing the Deep State—Monarchies, Zionists, Islamusts, Nazis, Socialists, Capitalist NEOCONS—all together create retrograde behavior, ARE IN THE PROCESS OF BEING INDICTED,
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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