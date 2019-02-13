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SPACE NEWS WEEKLY, FEB 11-16, 2019
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7 views • February 13, 2019
ETs' EFFECT ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING & GENETIC ENGINEERING. EARTH’s IT Hierarchy, Akashik Recorders, have stepped into the fray due to Human Soul Trafficking & Genetic Chimera, Arms-Trafficking and Drug-Trafficking by Secret Space forces. Christos Founders at Orion Nebula and their ideological identities composing the Deep State—Monarchies, Zionists, Islamusts, Nazis, Socialists, Capitalist NEOCONS—all together create retrograde behavior, ARE IN THE PROCESS OF BEING INDICTED,
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