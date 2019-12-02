© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02.12.19 Judicial Watch Lawsuit Uncovers Evidence of DOJ-FBI coup d’état Against Trump
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • February 13, 2019
American Intelligence Media & Conservative Treehouse disclose evidence obtained by Judicial Watch to put coup d’état conspirators behind bars. The only question is will incoming AG Bill Barr prosecute his own people, Hillary Clintons and Barack Obama?
CTH: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/11/judicial-watch-uncovers-email-between-clinton-lawyer-david-kendall-and-fbi-lawyer-james-baker-same-day-fbi-was-forced-to-re-open-investigation/
CTH: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/11/judicial-watch-uncovers-email-between-clinton-lawyer-david-kendall-and-fbi-lawyer-james-baker-same-day-fbi-was-forced-to-re-open-investigation/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.