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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 2-12-19 Gavin McInnes, Ali Alexander, Paul Joseph Watson
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22 views • February 13, 2019
Tuesday, February 12th - Special counsel Robert Mueller will reportedly not issue a report as no direct evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia was uncovered. An expert familiar with the matter is declaring the two-year probe “a terrible waste of time.” Ali Alexander discusses his optimistic vision for Western civilization. Also in-studio, is media commentator Gavin McInnes sharing exclusive details on his fight against the Southern Poverty Law Center.
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