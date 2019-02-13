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🔴To Israel with Love - Apostles Elisheva Eliyahu & Ezra Caleb❗ [2019 Video]
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17 views • February 13, 2019
YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST) is Israel and the rest of the World's ONE and ONLY SAVIOUR. HE is the ONLY BEGOTTEN SON of ABBA YAHUVEH the HEAVENLY FATHER. Israel please receive the Gift of eternal life today through YAHUSHUA.
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http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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