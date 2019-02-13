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Gavin McIness Mansplains Women's True Place
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23 views • February 13, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett went to the University of Akron to interview students and a triggered feminist was extremely upset by her visit. Ali Alexander and Gavin McIness join Rob Dew on The War Room to mansplain the current state of radical feminism.
https://www.infowars.com/triggered-feminist-gets-destroyed-by-kaitlin-bennett/
https://defendgavin.com/
https://culttture.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
https://www.infowars.com/triggered-feminist-gets-destroyed-by-kaitlin-bennett/
https://defendgavin.com/
https://culttture.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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